TN proposes satellite town along ECR in Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: The State government has proposed to create a satellite town along ECR (East Coast Road) near Mamallapuram, in the lines of Madampakkam.

As per the copy of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's address tabled in the State Assembly and circulated among the MLAs on Monday, the government recognises the importance of planned growth in surrounding areas of Chennai to ensure sustainability of the city's fast-paced growth.

"Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) is embarking on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madampakkam, spanning 600 acres," said the Governor's address.

"Land will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with the land owners. Majority of the land owners have given their willingness to participate in this project and the works will be completed shortly," the Governor said in his address.

"In the next phase, a satellite town is proposed to be created near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR) following the same model. The upgradation of ECR as a four-lane road coupled with development of this satellite town will anchor future growth of the Chennai metropolitan area," the governor added. The government has also sought expeditious approval for the Bill adopted by the State Assembly for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET exam.

Other aspects of Governor's address

Ridership of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has seen a steady increase after the Covid pandemic from an average of 1.76 lakh per day in June 2022 to 2.07 lakh per day in December 2022.

As a first in the country, a special fund of Rs.30 crore has been sanctioned to support SC/ST startups and this has ensured inclusivity in the State's startup ecosystem.

Under "Innuyir Kaapom Nammai Kaakum 48", a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country to provide free emergency medical care to all during the first 48 hours of an accident occurring in Tamil Nadu, about 1.35 lakh accident victims have availed free-of-cost treatment worth Rs.120.58 crore in 679 hospitals across the State.