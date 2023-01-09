The Little Theatre to stage their upcoming production on Jan 20

CHENNAI: As a part of the 26th edition of their Christmas Pantomime, The Little Theatre is staging the play Dracula: Love at First Bite from January 20 to 22 at Anna Centenary Library. The Little Theatre organises Pantomimes at the start and end of every year. However, the troupe could not stage their production as per schedule last year and is now ready with a revived spirit.

Speaking to DT Next about the production, Aysha Rau, producer of the show says, “We were already ready in the month of December and we also had Christmas elements as a part of the script. Since that did not pan out the directors, KK and Rohini Rau, have come up with fun twists and visual treats.”

The play is a Panto spin on the original Bram Stoker’s Dracula and aims to humanise him by making him relevant to today’s popular culture. “It is really tricky to make something like Dracula child-friendly. Especially, when the character itself is associated with blood and gore.

“The play is a slapstick comedy that sensitises the character of

Dracula where he interacts with not just everyday characters but also superheroes from pop culture. Without giving many details, as a touch and go I can tell you that the finale of the show is absolutely amazing,” says Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK). Drawing a comparison to a children’s classic film like Hotel Transylvania, he says the subject of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is not as easy-going or light and breezy, but rather deals with reality and human interaction. “At the end of the day, it is all about encouraging compassion and love. I feel the last couple of years have been really hard on all of us and so the audience will have an enriching experience,” he adds.

Talking about how the rehearsals are going on with the child actors he says, “The kids are really involved in this process. I don’t want to give out many details but their inputs have given dimensions to the characters and the story itself.”

What is he looking forward to from the show? “Houseful shows, happy audience and lots of Pantomime love,” he chuckles.

For tickets and other details, visit https://thelittletheatre. explara.com/events.