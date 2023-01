Minister Udhayanidhi releases writer Suriya Xavier’s new book

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday released writer Suriya Xavier’s new book ‘Kaveri Neeroviyam’ in Chennai in the presence of vice chairman of state planning commission J Jeyarajan, film directors Vetrimaran and Karu Palaniappan, writer Manushya Puthiran, Poet Yugabharathy, advocate Arulmozhi and senior journalist Jenram.