Duo including DMK functionary arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a DMK functionary, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing and attacking a pushcart vendor near Koyambedu and demanding money from him.

According to Koyambedu police, the arrested persons were identified as Muthu (27) and Vishwanathan (28). Muthu is DMK youth wing’s deputy organiser of ward 127, police sources said. On Friday, the duo approached Devendran (48), a pushcart vendor, and demanded money claiming that they were collecting money for a festival at a local temple.

When Devendran refused, Muthu and Vishwanathan allegedly attacked him and damaged his pushcart, before fleeing the scene. Based on a complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested Muthu and Vishwanathan on Sunday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.