Double decker elevated corridor project awaits CRZ clearance

CHENNAI: The contracts for the construction of the much awaited Chennai Port - Maduravoyal two-tier elevated road project could not be awarded as it awaits the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF and CC).

According to the NHAI sources, the double decker elevated corridor project would be taken up by the Expert Appraisal Committee for projects related to CRZ in its 319th meeting on January 17.

The elevated corridors run to a total distance of 20.565 km, including 12.5 km of double decker corridor with 13 entry and exit ramps. The project is executed by the NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs 5,721 crore. NHAI had floated the bids for the elevated corridor project under four packages in July last year.

"We are hopeful of getting the CRZ clearance for the project in the meeting. After that we would be requiring only the Railways approval for the elevated stretch crossing the railway lines. Once it is done, we will be awarding the contract by March this year," NHAI officials said.

The official said that theTamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authorityin its meeting on October 14 last year recommended the entire project activities to the MoEF and CC. The state authority has directed the project proponent not to undertake excavation works in the peak monsoon period and excavation materials should be disposed of in the proper manner. It mandated that no objection certificate from the Public Works Department should be obtained before the commencement of the works and the pile caps should be provided well below the bed level of the river for unobstructed flow of water. The construction should not affect the free flow of water.

The 4-lane double decker elevated corridor starts from the Chennai Port and ends at Maduravoyal. The first level of the elevated corridor which caters to the domestic traffic would have width of 26 m and second level which is exclusively for port bound traffic would have 23 m width.

In numbers

Total Length of elevated corridor: 20.565 km

Double decker corridor: 12.5 km

9.70 km length of the double decker corridor falls under the CRZ areas.

Estimated project cost Rs 5,721 crore.

The elevated corridor will have a total of 604 piers including 375 piers within Cooum river and 210 falls in the CRZ area