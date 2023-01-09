City

All India Police Shooting competition begins today

Around 700 participants from 33 Central, States and Union Territories police organisations are expected to compete in various categories. Thirty cops from TN police are participating in the event.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The 23rd All India Police Shooting Competition, hosted by TN Police will be inaugurated by DGP C Sylendra Babu today at the TN Police Academy Parade Ground in Vandalur. The competition will be held at the TN Police Commando School Firing Range at Othivakkam, Chengalpattu till Friday (Jan 13). Around 700 participants from 33 Central, States and Union Territories police organisations are expected to compete in various categories. Thirty cops from TN police are participating in the event. Chief Minister MK Stalin will preside over the valedictory function to be held at RR Stadium, Egmore, on January 13 and will distribute various medals and trophies to winners.

