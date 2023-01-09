20 college students injured after bus rams in median near Kundrathur

CHENNAI: As many as 20 college students were injured after their bus rammed in the median near Kundrathur on Monday.

The college bus which belongs to a private college in Irungattukottai in Sriperumbudur was heading towards the college after picking up the students from Kundrathur.

Police said there were about 50 students in the bus and when speeding on the road in Sirukalathur near Nandambakkam in Kundrathur the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the median.

On the impact, the 20 students suffered injuries and were admitted to the Chromepet government hospital.

The Kundrathur police who visited the spot lifted the bus with help of a crane and have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Police said the bus driver was overspeeding on the road and that is the reason for the accident.