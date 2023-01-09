10 year-old crushed to death under metal gate in Periyapalayam

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy from the city was killed after a metal gate of a lodge fell over him when their family visited a temple at Periyapalayam, 50 kms from Chennai city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nitish. Nitish's father, Ramesh is an auto driver and the family lives at Ayanavaram. Nitish was a class 5 student at a government school in Ayanavaram.

On Sunday, the family had come to Periyapalayam in the Thiruvallur district to a temple. They were staying at a lodge in the area. After finishing the rituals at the temple, the family were preparing to leave when the accident happened.

Police investigations revealed that Nitish was standing near the lodge gate, when it got unhinged from the compound wall and fell on the boy, crushing him.

Onlookers rushed to the aid of the young boy and removed the gate and then moved him to the government hospital in Periyapalayam, where he was declared brought dead.

Periyapalayam Police moved the young boy's body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

The boy's family appealed to the police to take action against the lodge owner and manager.

Further investigations are on.