Thalambur to become model village for waste processing

CHENNAI: Thalambur village panchayat in Chengalpattu may become model village panchayat for the implementation of solid waste and liquid waste management as the district administration has signed a memorandum of understanding with IURC (International Urban and Regional Cooperation).

According to a report filed by district Collector AR Rahul Nath to the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal, basic details of Thalambur village panchayat will be collected and a report will be finalised. The tribunal has been hearing a suo motu case against dumping of garbage in Thalambur Lake.

The report added that Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences is also a part of the memorandum of understanding based on which a pilot study will be conducted on the 'waste to energy' concept.

A meeting was conducted with the residents of welfare associations and others to prepare a database for a plan of action. "According to the plan of action, source segregation at each household is an essential part to manage the solid waste management at Thalambur village. Hence, Thalambur panchayat has started to provide bins for wet waste and dry waste. Nearly 427 bins provided to the residents, particularly, at natham habitation at free of cost," the report said.

As per the report, Thalambur village panchayat has 7,358 households of which 3,813 are apartments. As many as 16,302 persons reside in the village, of which only 6,975 persons are living in apartments.

Meanwhile, the residents of gated communities have been asked to install bulk community bio composters with capacities based on the waste generated by the household populations. They have also been directed to give details of agencies involved in collection of waste and details of private tanker's engaged in collection and disposal of raw sewage to help the panchayat administration to verify and make them register themselves either with Metro Water or with TWAD Board with GPS fitted in the vehicles.