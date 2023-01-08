Techie leaps to death from 7th floor of office in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old techie, who was working as a manager at a private IT firm fell to death from the seventh floor of his office at Thoraipakkam on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as TV Shyam Sundar. He lived with his wife, Rekha (41) and children, Hitesh Arya (22) and Anuvarshini (20) at Karambakkam near Porur.

Around 8 pm on Friday, Shyam Sundar was found with blood injuries on the ground level of the office campus. He was moved to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Thoraipakkam Police secured the man's body and sent it to Government Royapettah hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he leapt out of his office on the seventh floor after unfastening the glass window. Shyam Sundar had joined the IT firm a year ago as a manager. Police investigations revealed that he was found upset for the past week at home due to alleged work pressure.

"He had taken a bank loan to build a house and because he had to settle the loan, he could not leave the work despite his son starting to work too," said a police officer.

Thoraipakkam Police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC and are investigating.