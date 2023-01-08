Scheme to distribute uniforms to temple employees on Jan 10

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu will inaugurate a function on Tuesday (10.01.2023) to distribute uniforms and new clothes to the temple employees at Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar Temple.

In view of Pongal festival, steps should be taken to provide two sets of new clothes/uniforms to the permanent staff working in all temples and also to provide cotton dhoti to male employees working in the posts of priest/bhattacharya/priest, sarees to female employees and uniform uniforms to other temple employees.

Therefore, Subordinate Officers are requested to take immediate action to provide uniforms and new clothes to the temple staff on 10.01.2023. Further, details provided are requested to be sent by e-mail by the evening of the same day.