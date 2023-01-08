Monopoly in music: When Indian Fine Arts Society made a place in Madras

The IFAS was a low-key participant in the Sabha rivalries and politics. But it took its job as a music sabha seriously. The IFAS would take it upon itself to see that the musical stalwarts ignored by the Music Academy (for non-musical reasons) were honoured. The lecture demonstrations held during the IFAS conferences were of great standard and academicians interested in the theory and structure of Carnatic music flocked there. Above all IFAS was a great talent scout. It was the first sabha to give a chance to MS Subbulakshmi, then a teenager and that too in its first South Indian Music Conference in December 1933.