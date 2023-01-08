Man fires at migrant using air gun, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for injuring a migrant worker by firing at him accidentally using an air gun near Madhavaram.

The injured person was identified as Sendesh, (31), employed as a construction worker. He was staying at an under-construction site at Madhavaram Milk Colony.

While he was walking on the road, he was hit by a pellet from the air gun and fell to the ground. He was moved to a hospital nearby for treatment. Police said that the pellet hit his hand.

After enquiries, police found that a carpenter, Lawrence (32) was firing at the birds using an airgun.

Police personnel seized his airgun and arrested Lawrence for the incident. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded.