Jordindians Vineeth and Naser to perform for the first time in Chennai
CHENNAI:In conversation with DT Next, content creators and musicians, Vineeth and Naser of Jordindian talk to us about their show today at Phoenix Marketcity, curating content for Instagram, their collaborations, and lots more.
How do you guys feel seeing where Jordindian is today?
It’s definitely a humbling feeling. We are always indebted to our audience, it’s because of their acceptance and response that we are where we are. It’s hard not to get overwhelmed by the love.
Content creation has come a long way. How easy or difficult was it for you to make that shift from YouTube to Instagram?
So the truth of the matter is that when we set out to make videos, we wanted to make bite-size content, 30 to 45 seconds. But we could never do that because we were always excited to expand our ideas and YouTube as a platform supports longer format videos. So, when we finally got to make content for Instagram, funnily enough, it worked in our favour of creating content that was under a minute. We would say it was a fun shift. Although, YouTube will be our first love purely because we can indulge in music videos on a larger scale than on Instagram.
Did you have to tweak your content to cater to the Instagram audience?
Not really. Our videos have always mirrored our personal experiences and it continues to do so, regardless of the platform. Same kinda crazy. Probably the only thing we had to change was the format and visual dimensions of the videos to fit the reel genre.
Jordindian’s comedy metre seems to work really well with Nirmal Pillai (@mahlyf_mahrulez). What was it like working with him on sketches and will you be collaborating with him again?
Oh yes! Most definitely. It’s hard to find collaborators with the same wavelength of humour and understanding, where we synergise on our senses and sensibilities. That way Nirmal Pillai is a great fit. Basically, his crazy meets our crazy. Besides collaborations, we have gotten to know him as a person as well and hang out whenever we get the chance.
Your Chennai fans are excited to see you perform. What do you have in store for them?
We are equally excited! This is our first time performing in Chennai and we can’t wait to entertain them. As for what’s in store, they’ll have to just come and see for themselves. And who knows, if everything goes well, they might get to see things that have never been seen before. Some exclusive sneak peek, maybe *wink wink*.
Will you perform any unreleased tracks?
Yes, that’s one of the things that’s got us excited as well. We have one track that we haven’t released yet. It’s a Jordindian Live special, so only those who have watched us perform live have heard this song. It’s something specifically catered to the supporters who come all the way to watch us perform.
What are you looking forward to from the event?
What we look forward to from any of our performances, is a good time. For both, the audience and us.
What’s next for the band? Where will you be performing next?
We head to Kerala next for a show, but in terms of what awaits, we are working on a longer format for a physical show which we intend to take around the country and hopefully outside the country too. That’s one of the short-term goals we look forward to executing.
