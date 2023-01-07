Stalin hands over Pongal gift hampers to Tholkappiar Park staff

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented Pongal gifts to 50 employees of the Tholkappiar Park in Adyar, Chennai as he took a morning walk there. Arrangements were made to give Pongal gift packages to the park staff.

Other leaders, including the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, participated in presenting the gift packages.

The process of issuing tokens for the Pongal gift scheme began on January 3 and will continue till January 8.

One kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one whole sugarcane and one thousand rupees will be distributed to ration card holders.