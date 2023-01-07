Sleeping man succumbs after being set afire

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday booked a 21-year-old man on murder charges, who in an inebriated state, allegedly set his friend afire when he was asleep in a load van in Pulianthope a month and half ago. The victim succumbed to burn injuries.

Basheer Ahmed of BV colony, Vyasarpadi was arrested on November 14, 2022 on attempt to murder charges.

Police investigations revealed that Basheer works as a load man. On November 13, he had gotten drunk with his friend, Rajesh (23) of Pulianthope.

After getting drunk, Rajesh was sleeping on the trailer of the load van. He was woken up by a burning sensation on him and realised that he was on fire.

Hearing his screams, other workers rushed to his rescue and put out the fire. Rajesh was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, Pulianthope police registered a case and perused the CCTV footages. Police found Basheer setting Rajesh on fire after pouring fuel on his body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two of them had an argument while drinking and Basheer, in an inebriated state tried to burn his friend alive.