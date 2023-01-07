Rest in Peace Tambaram subway, say local residents

CHENNAI: Activists in Tambaram protested by lighting candles and said: "Rest in Peace Tambaram subway" since it has become completely unusable for commuters.

The pedestrian railway subway that links East and West Tambaram was inaugurated for the public in 2018. The subway was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore. Earlier, before the subway was constructed, public would use the Tambaram flyover to travel between the East and West or would use the railway foot over bridge. However, most of the people avoided foot overbridge due to peak hour congestion.

The inauguration of the subway made the Tambaram residents happy, but it lasted only for a short period of time. Within a few months, the subway was flooded with water due to rain and after that, the officials did not maintain the subway. When locals enquired, the Tambaram railway officials pointed the finger towards the Tambaram municipality as the custodian of the subway, but the municipality officials when contacted passed the buck on railways.

Subsequently, the subway was closed and now it is a den for anti-socials and those who consume liquor. On Saturday, activists who gathered outside the subway in Tambaram protested by lighting candles and said "Rest in Peace Tambaram Subway" since it is no longer useful for the public. After lighting the candle they were silent for two minutes and then raised slogans against the Tambaram corporation for not maintaining the subway.