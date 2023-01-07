Marathon in Chennai: Details of traffic diversion on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chennai City traffic police have announced traffic diversions in city main roads ahead of Chennai Runners, a marathon, that will be held tomorrow.
The marathon will begin at 4 am tomorrow. The full marathon and 20 Miler run begins from Napier Bridge at 4 am. The 10 km run begins from Napier Bridge at 6 am. The half marathon begins from Olcott School Besant Nagar at 5 am.
In view of this, Chennai traffic police have announced diversions in the following routes. The details are as follows:
*Vehicles coming from Madhya Kailash will not be allowed on Besant Avenue Road.
*Vehicles coming from Gandhi Mandapam will not allowed to enter Uthamar Gandhi Road.
*Those coming from Madhya Kailash, Gandhi Mandapam, can go via LP Road, Shastri Nagar.
* Only city buses will be allowed to ply at Besant Nagar Bus Stand.
