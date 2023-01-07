Inconvenienced tourists seek more buses from and to Mahabalipuram

Buses from Kalpakkam to Chennai via the East Coast Road were plying for every 45 minutes few years ago and there were also several buses coming into Mahabalipuram from Kanchipuram, Vandavasi, Tirupati and also from several areas in Chennai like Velachery, Broadway, Adyar, Ennore and many more places. However, the transport corporation cited that there were not enough funds to operate so many buses and halted several buses to Mamallapuram after 2008.