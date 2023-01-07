HC says no toll for trucks going to warehouse corpn

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the order on allowing a petition filed by CWC. The firm prayed for a direction to declare the proceedings of the Tambaram Corporation in connection with the award of the tender to collect toll from lorries coming to the petitioner’s premises as null and void. However, the respondent corporation submitted that the toll was imposed only to rebuild and repair the roads namely Nehru Street, Chitlapakkam second main road, and Hasthinapuram main road leading to the CWC.