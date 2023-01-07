GCC imposed Rs 3.12 lakh fine on illegal sewage connections

CHENNAI: As many as 1,310 illegal sewage connections were disconnected in the city, and imposed a fine amount of Rs 3.12 lakh for the residents, stated the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in a press release. Due to illegal connections, the flow of stormwater had blocked in the drains during the monsoon season.

To prevent rainwater stagnation in the city, the stormwater drains department carried out the maintenance work of SWD such as desilting and reconstruction of drains. However, it is spotted that illegal sewage connections are provided in the drains. It affected the rainwater flow through the drains, caused blockage and led to overflow and water stagnation on the roads, and interior streets, noted the GCC release.

Recently, a survey was conducted by the civic body authorities from December 19 to December 30, 2022. As many as 1,310 illegal sewage connections have been identified. A total amount of Rs 3,12,200 fine imposed for residence, and companies for sewage connection and discharged sewage water illegally into the SWD.

As per the data released by Chennai Corporation, the highest amount of fine was collected in Ambattur zone (zone 7) with Rs 80,000, where 99 illegal connectios were identified. Followed by Valasaravakkam zone Rs 68,000 and Rs 30,000 fine imposed in Royapuram zone.

The GCC has warned people to avoid discharging untreated sewage into the drains, and if they violate it will be cut off and penalty will be imposed against them.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had kick started a massive underground sewege system project in the extended areas of the city. An estimate of Rs 866 crore is allocated for the project. At least 59,446 households will get sewage connection, and more than 6 lakh people will be benefitted from it.