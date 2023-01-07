Reporter's diary: Dear leaders, blame game don’t repair potholes

Amar Prasad Reddy, BJP’s state president of the Sports and Skill Development Cell, hit out at the State government and Chennai Corporation in a tweet for the death of the techie due to potholes. “Fake promises & show-offs isn’t governance CM @mkstalin. Not all have hummer cars. Mayor #PriyaRajan do you need a reminder? We lost a life due to your negligence. MP @KanimozhiDMK your govt is the reason she died. Will you at least voice out? #Justiceforshobana,” he tweeted.