‘Copy-Paste’ FIR gets case dismissed

A month ago, the Mathura police in Uttar Pradesh told a local court that over 580 kg of ganja seized by their personnel were eaten by rats, a statement that garnered national attention.

It’s no badge of honour, but Namma Chennai police had set the trend before the UP police when they submitted a similar response that was junked in court last year.



On August 26, 2018, police arrested 3 women — Kalpana, Nagamani and Kumari — from inside the CMBT (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) for alleged possession of 30 kg ganja. While the counsel for the women argued the contradictions in documentary evidence, what caught the court’s attention was the glaring discrepancy in the amount of the seized ganja produced before the court.



In August 2022, while giving the final verdict, the court noted that the seized contraband produced before the court as evidence weighed only 11 kg, but it was mentioned as 30 kg in all documents.



“The seized ganja was in the police station. Since the station was in a dilapidated condition, it might have been eaten by rats which resulted in the reduction of ganja,” CMBT police informed the court.



To this, Special Judge Juliet Pushpa noted that the contradictory evidence about the seizure and safe custody of the contraband creates suspicion about the genuineness of the prosecution’s case and held that the women were not guilty.



Advocate Chembulingam, who appeared for the women said that there were many instances where, in case of seizures of bulk ganja, some cops take the contraband and hand them over to repeat offenders they’re pally with. “There were instances where they replaced dry cow dung and burlap sacks in place of the seized goods, and submitted them as evidence in court,” he added.



Just like trainers in a gym, city police not only facilitate weight loss for ganja (with the help of rats), but they also help in weight gain too. Unfortunately, these skills do not sit well with the courts.



In another case, the amount of ganja produced in court was 1 kg more than the one recorded during the seizure, which resulted in an acquittal.



When the court wondered about the compounding of seized marijuana, the investigating officer was smart enough to not float any theory. However, the error proved to the advantage of ganja peddler, ‘Powder’ Ravi, who was acquitted by the court as the increase in seizure goes against the basis of the case against him.



Ravi was arrested by the New Washermanpet police on September 9, 2017, for the alleged possession of 4.4 kg of ganja. When the seized ganja was produced before the court, it weighed 5.3 kg.



There were no explanations from the prosecution regarding the variation in weight, which goes to the very root of the case. This made prosecution’s case suspicious, special judge J Juliet Pushpa noted, and held that ‘Powder’ Ravi is not guilty.