Stalin invited for reception of Che Guevara’s daughter on Jan 18
CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday called on chief minister MK Stalin to invite him to attend the reception for Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara’s daughter and child rights activist Dr Aleida who is visiting the city on January 18.
He also invited the Chief Minister to take part in the 200th anniversary of the protest against banning women from wearing upper clothes in Kanniyakumari under the erstwhile Travancore province.
Calling on CM Stalin at the secretariat on Saturday, Balakrishnan extended the DMK chief his New Year and Pongal greetings and handed over memorandums inviting him to a couple of events and issues regarding retired transport employees and sugarcane farmers. CPM leader invited Stalin to take part in reception for Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara’s daughter Dr Aleida and her daughter Prof Estegania Guevara in Chennai on January 18.
“This year marks the 200th anniversary of valorous protest by women to wear upper body clothes against the then Travancore royalty. The anniversary of the revolutionary struggle would be held in Nagercoil in February,” he said. Balakrishnan also sought the Chief Minister’s intervention on the issue of hiking the dearness allowance of the retired Transport Corporation employees.
He noted Governor RN Ravi continues to speak against the state government and impose his conservative views.
“We expressed the sentiments of the people against the Governor,” he said.
