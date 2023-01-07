Stalin invited for reception of Che Guevara’s daughter on Jan 18

Calling on CM Stalin at the secretariat on Saturday, Balakrishnan extended the DMK chief his New Year and Pongal greetings and handed over memorandums inviting him to a couple of events and issues regarding retired transport employees and sugarcane farmers. CPM leader invited Stalin to take part in reception for Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara’s daughter Dr Aleida and her daughter Prof Estegania Guevara in Chennai on January 18.