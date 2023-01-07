Chennai to host 23rd All India Police Shooting Competition

CHENNAI: The 23rd All India Police Shooting Competion, hosted by Tamil Nadu Police will be inaugurated by DGP C Sylendra Babu on Monday at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy Parade Ground, Vandalur near Chennai.

The competitions will be held at the Tamil Nadu Police Commando School Firing Range at Othivakkam, Chengalpattu District from Monday (Jan 9) till Friday (Jan 13).

"To encourage and improve the professional shooting skills of Police Officers and Personnel of Central Police Organisations, Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police Forces in India, a Rifle and Revolver Shooting Competition was started in 1953. This Competition has now over a period of time, developed into a full-fledged All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) and is being organised every year by one State Police or Central Police Organisation (CPO) on rotation basis. The competition is regularly conducted since 1999," stated an official release.

In this competition, participants from 33 Central, States and Union Territories police organisations are participating. Around 700 participants are expected to compete in various categories. The events will be conducted for men and women separately. In this year the largest contingent comprising of 40 Police Personnel is sent by BSF, followed by ITBP (38 Police Personnel), Odisha and Rajasthan (35 each). Thirty Police personnel from Tamil Nadu Police are participating in the event.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin will preside would preside over the valedictory function to be held at RR Stadium, Egmore on January 13 and will distribute various medals and trophies to the winners and the teams.