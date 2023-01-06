Techie holds mother captive; firemen spray water to rescue her

CHENNAI: Drama ensued at a house in Korattur after a 33-year-old techie held his mother under knifepoint after a fight with his family members on Thursday. Fire and rescue service personnel, who reached the scene along with police, sprayed water on him to disorient him and rescued the mother.

The man Ramesh (33), (name changed) a resident of Gopalakrishnan Nagar, is a software engineer. Police said that he is separated from his wife and lives with his 62-year-old father, mother and a sister, a medical college student.

On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between the father-son duo, over money transaction, after which Ramesh made a ruckus at home. Police investigations revealed that he picked up a kitchen knife and threatened to attack his family. The mother and sister went inside a room, while the father managed to flee and alerted the police.

On seeing police outside the house, Ramesh pulled his mother out of the room and threatened her under knife-point. Police who attempted to negotiate with him through the grille gate, while fire and rescue service personnel who arrived at the scene sprayed water from the hose to disorient Ramesh and then broke the lock.

Ramesh was taken to Korattur police station for enquiry. Family members told police that he is recovering from liquor addiction and was in a de-addiction centre fore the past six months. He was again admitted to a deaddiction centre in Kellys.