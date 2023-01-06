Stalin inaugurates two-day Chennai Literary Festival

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin attended and inaugurated the opening of Chennai Literary Festival was held today (January 6) at 10 am in the conference hall of Anna Centenary Library.

The Chennai Literary Festival will be held from today till the January 8 of Anna Centenary Library in 4 halls namely creative hall, cultural hall, learning hall for college students and literary hall for children. More than 100 writers and literary personalities will lecture on various topics. There will also be a variety of concerts and kid-focused art sessions in the evening.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of School Education, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sport Development, inaugrated the pre-events of the Chennai Literary Festival for college students on January 4.