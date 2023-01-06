Stalin inaugurates 46th Chennai book fair: Full details

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin officially launched the 46th Chennai Book Fair today at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Education, and several other DMK leaders also attended the event.

The Booksellers & Publishers Association Of South India (BAPASI), which organises the annual Chennai Book Fair, will hold the event from January 7 to January 22 (Sunday). Public can visit the exhibition every day from 11 am to 8.30 pm.

There will be a total of 1,000 halls, 200 more than the 800 that were set in the previous year. There will be a hall containing children's books in one area of it. This year, bookshops and publishers from all around India and abroad can be seen participating.