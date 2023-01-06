Stalin inaugurates 46th Chennai book fair: Full details

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin officially launched the 46th Chennai Book Fair today at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Education, and several other DMK leaders also attended the event.
The Booksellers & Publishers Association Of South India (BAPASI), which organises the annual Chennai Book Fair, will hold the event from January 7 to January 22 (Sunday). Public can visit the exhibition every day from 11 am to 8.30 pm.
There will be a total of 1,000 halls, 200 more than the 800 that were set in the previous year. There will be a hall containing children's books in one area of it. This year, bookshops and publishers from all around India and abroad can be seen participating.
The Tamil Nadu government has already announced that it will hold an international book fair this year. Accordingly, a separate hall is being set up near the book fair conducted by BAPASI. This international book fair is going to be held for 3 days on January 16 to 18. Publishers from more than 30 to 40 countries are expected to participate. Stalin, will also formally inaugurate this international book expo.
Kalaignar Porkizhi Award's 100th award will also be presented this year.
