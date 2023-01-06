‘Metro an excellent option for public to reach airport’

While the Airport Authority of India has introduced Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to reduce the wait time for air passengers at several airports across the country, the Chennai airport doesn’t have it.

Once passengers register their Aadhaar details and photographs in the Digi Yatra mobile app, they don’t need to show ID proof while entering the airport, as the FRT will do its job in identifying their faces.

John, a regular traveller from Chennai, opined that the lack of FRT at the city airport is a security hazard.

“This is one of the important features in any airport since most passengers are in a hurry and security officers, often, don’t check IDs properly. Currently, the technology is used in airports at New Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi and from the New Year, it’s being used used in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada airports,” he added.

Official sources admitted that they’re unsure about FRT’s availability at Chennai airport. “All our focus is on the expansion work that’s going on at an estimated cost of Rs 2,400 crore,” an official said.

Some passengers said that FRT should be available in Chennai airport since air travel between cities is common these days.

“Skipping Chennai airport is not fair. AAI officials here should work on this and make sure FRT is available for Chennai passengers very soon,” one of them stated.