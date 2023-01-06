Man stabs bakery staff to death, arrested

CHENNAI: After a bakery staff, who was stabbed with a beer bottle after an altercation near Triplicane MRTS railway station on December 2, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, the attacker was booked under murder charges and arrested.

Mohan (60) of Madurai worked at a bakery near the station and stayed nearby.

The accused Mottai alias Mahendran of Virudhachalam also stayed in the same neighbourhood.

On December 2 morning, on seeing Mahendran having a beer, the victim asked him to give him some.

When he refused, an argument ensued and in the melee, Mahendran attacked the man with the beer bottle and left him in a pool of blood.

The injured man was rescued and admitted to a government hospital, where she succumbed to injuries on Thursday.