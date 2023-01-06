Income Tax valuation cell officials under CBI radar

“Reliable information further revealed that on Thursday, Suresh met Sadhguru Das at his office and informed them that he is having the amount in his bank account to be given to the valuation cell officials as demanded by them. Sadhguru Das informed Suresh that he should keep ready Rs 3.5 lakh in a cover and seal it, and he will send his staff to collect the cover and will deliver part payment to Manjunathan,” the FIR added.