Income Tax valuation cell officials under CBI radar
CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against four people, including two officials of Income Tax valuation cell, for criminal conspiracy and demanding bribe.
In the FIR, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI’s Chennai unit cited Sanjay Chinchghare, SE planning, CPWD, holding charge of district valuation officer, IT valuation cell; Manjunathan D Duraiswamy, assistant valuation officer; and Sadhguru Das, CA, and Suresh Arunagiri as suspects.
A property situated at Bougain Villa apartments, Anna Nagar East, belonging to Suresh Arunagiri was referred to the valuation cell by National Faceless Assessment Centre. After inspection, Manjunathan observed that the difference in the value of the said property was about Rs 26 lakh.
Manjunathan reportedly spoke to Suresh’s chartered accountant Sadhguru Das for negotiation and the latter informed the official that his client was ready to do ‘what is to be done’, the agency said in the FIR.
The discrepancies noticed in the registered value of the property were discussed and Manjunathan informed that he would submit his report to Sanjay Chinchghare, district valuation officer, Chennai. Subsequently, Manjunathan informed Sadhguru Das and told him that “he should express whether he is ready for anything to be done” so that it could be conveyed to DVO Chinchghare.
Manjunathan also demanded that Sadhguru Das should make sure that his client was ready for what he was told. Das in turn assured Manjunathan that it would be taken care of. On January 4, Sadhguru met Chinchghare at the latter’s residence in the presence of Manjunathan.
“Reliable information further revealed that on Thursday, Suresh met Sadhguru Das at his office and informed them that he is having the amount in his bank account to be given to the valuation cell officials as demanded by them. Sadhguru Das informed Suresh that he should keep ready Rs 3.5 lakh in a cover and seal it, and he will send his staff to collect the cover and will deliver part payment to Manjunathan,” the FIR added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android