Give waste materials to workers instead of burning on Bhogi: GCC

CHENNAI: To avoid a surge in air pollution levels in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday requested people to avoid burning waste materials on Bhogi festival, instead hand over the materials to the sanitation workers in all the 15 zones.

According to the press release, people should avoid burning used items such as tyres, plastic, and rubber tubes on the bhogi festival on January 13 and 14. The public is requested to cooperate and give away the waste materials to the sanitary workers from January 8.

To create awareness among the public, campaigns have been carried out through audio in the city.