Gangs breaks into houses, rob home-alone women at knifepoint

CHENNAI: In two separate but similar cases of knifepoint robbery, gangs made away with jewels from two houses at Pattabiram and Tiruninravur. At Pattabiram, an unidentified three-member gang allegedly broke the front door and entered the house of Chandralekha (58) and threatened her at knifepoint to part with a 4g gold ring, mobile phone and Rs 7,000.

The incident happened around 2 am on Thursday, sources said. Pattabiram police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.

In the other incident in Tiruninravur, a trio broke open the front door of Andal (68) woke the home-alone woman and threatened her at knifepoint during the early hours of Thursday. Police sources said they escaped with her three sovereign jewellery.

Police are investigating if both the robberies were carried out by the same group.