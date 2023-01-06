CMDA to hold public consultation at 8 places on 3rd master plan

CHENNAI: With the preparation of the vision document for the city's third master plan underway, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has organised public consultation meetings at eight places on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, consultation meetings will be held at Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Community Hall, SRP Kovil Street at Peravallur in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar; Chennai Corporation Community Hall in Karapakkam; Sree Gugha Thirumana Mandapam, Gandhi Road, Alwarthirunagar; Chennai Corporation Community Hall, IIT Colony, Pallikaranai; and Hi-Tech Mahal, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah. The meeting will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

The CMDA will hold a consultation meeting on Sunday at Kumaran AC Hall, Trustpuram, Kodambakkam; DK Mahal, 3rd Avenue, Anna Nagar; and KSP Mahal, Padi from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The CMDA had already held consultations at Manali, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Royapuram on December 17 and 18 last year.

"CMDA is preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for Chennai Metropolitan Area. To make this vision a reality, CMDA wishes to engage the citizens to offer their progressive suggestions and views to strategize the Third Master Plan," the planning authority has tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday held a pre-bid meeting for appointing a consultant for preparing Chennai Shoreline Development Plan.