Chennai book fair to be inaugurated by Stalin today

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin will officially launch the 46th Chennai Book Fair at 5:30 PM today in the YMCA grounds in Nandanam. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, minister of education, is also anticipated to attend.

The Booksellers & Publishers Association Of South India (BAPASI), which organises the annual Chennai Book Fair, will hold the event from January 7 to January 22 (Sunday). Public can visit the exhibition every day from 11 am to 8.30 pm. Kalaignar Porkizhi Award's 100th award will be presented this year.

There will be a total of 1,000 halls, 200 more than the 800 that were set in the previous year. There will be a hall containing children's books in one area of it. This year, bookshops and publishers from all around India and abroad can be seen participating.

Lectures by the best scholars and writers of Tamil Nadu will be held in the Thought Hall every evening. Additionally, halls are being built specifically for "Queer Publishing House," a company run by transgenders.

The Tamil Nadu government has already announced that it will hold an international book fair this year. Accordingly, a separate hall is being set up near the book fair conducted by BAPASI. This international book fair is going to be held for 3 days on January 16 to 18th. Publishers from more than 30 to 40 countries are expected to participate. MK. Stalin, will also formally inaugurate this international book expo.