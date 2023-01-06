Chennai airport records footfall on Dec 23, highest in 2022

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport recorded a footfall of 60,375 on December 23 which is the highest of the year 2022.

Following Covid lockdown, the footfall at the Chennai airport has been lying low in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, it increased as the cases dipped and people resumed to travel without restrictions.

Airport sources said that in November, the passenger footfall at the Chennai airport was 15,85,199 lakh and in December it was 17,22,496 lakh. On December 23 alone, it recorded a footfall of 60,375, which is the highest of the year. The airport sources said even in year 2018 and 2019 the footfall did not touch 60,000 and it was only around 40,000 per day.

Meanwhile, a few airlines have also decided to increase their service to the city. Air France was operating three days a week and from March it would be increased to five days a week. Lufthansa airlines was operating three days a week and that would be increased to five days a week. Etihad airlines operating seven services in a week will now be increased to 14.