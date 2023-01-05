Official apathy reason for bad roads in north Chennai: Residents

The city corporation Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar said that the tender process to re-lay roads is likely to begin today (January 5). “The repair works will be taken up at estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. At least 12 packages for main roads and 24 interior roads will be done in phase one, which is expected to begin at the end of Jan,” he explained. “Before the monsoon, zonal officers completed the patch work. The corporation has been regularly reviewing the status of city roads.”