Mason held for killing 70-year-old in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man in the city on December 29 before escaping to his native village.

The deceased was identified as A Pannerselvam, Mechinsapuram in Vyasarpadi. The accused is identified as Arela Mastanaya of Nellore.

Mastanaya was working as a mason in the house of Pannerselvam and he wanted Rs.3,000 urgently. When he asked for the money, the deceased refused to give. Pannerselvam had asked the mason to complete the work and then collect the payment. This triggered an argument between the two and Mastanaya allegedly strangulated the the elderly man to death.

He left for his native village after killing Pannerselvam. Police after browsing the CCTV footage identified the killer and arrested him on Wednesday from AP.