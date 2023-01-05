City

Man assaults woman in public for refusing physical relationship

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old platform dweller who allegedly assaulted a woman after she refused to oblige for the physical relationship has been arrested by city police. Police identified the accused as V Karikalan.

On Tuesday afternoon, when the 57-year-old victim, who is also a platform dweller, was walking on a road near Anna Nagar when Karikalan approached her.

According to the police, the man wanted to have a physical relationship with her. When she refused the man molested her and when the women did not oblige he picked up a stone and assaulted her.

The injured woman was admitted to a government hospital and was discharged on Wednesday. Based on her complaint the police registered a case and arrested Karikalan. He was booked under Women Harassment Act and remanded in judicial custody.

