Drinking for free, can't pay fine: Woman's reply to Chennai cops

CHENNAI: A woman was stopped by the Chennai traffic cops for drinking and driving on Saidapet on Wednesday night.

The cops stopped her bike looking at her inebriated condition.

The woman was identified as Meena from Velachery. Upon asking to pay the fine amount she protested saying she drinks for free daily and asked how could she afford such a hefty amount. Meena also confessed that she drinks and drives daily.

The cops confiscated her vehicle and sent her back home.