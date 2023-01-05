Contract staff at Vandalur zoo stage sit-in protest

CHENNAI: Urging the management to fulfil their demands, nearly 200 contract employees at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur staged a sudden sit-in protest here on Thursday. Owing to this, zoo maintenance work and work of feeding animals were affected.

Despite the management initiating peace talks with employees, the protest continued, as the demands were not agreed upon by the department officials. According to employees, the zoo management had directed that all employees must register their attendance through a biometric system from January 5.

Protesting against this decision and against the alleged ill treatment of higher officials towards the contract staff, both male and female contract employees staged a sit-in protest. Among the demands, the employees also urged for job regularisation for those who have worked at the zoo for more than 15 years.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that new staff at the zoo have begun feeding the animals and as the animals at the zoo have become accustomed to contract staff, they have not been eating properly. Hence, urging the officials to pay heed to the demands, the protest continued at the zoo.