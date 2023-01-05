3 held for staging robbery drama to swindle Rs. 1.5 lakh

CHENNAI: Avadi city police arrested three people for allegedly staging a robbery drama and swindling Rs. 1.5 lakh belonging to a petrol bunk. One of the arrested is an employee from the petrol bunk. The police recovered Rs 75,000 from the suspects. The police identified the accused as Karthik Raja, (24), Thangamuthu, (26), and Anand, (22). Karthik Raja has been working at a petrol bunk on the Avadi-Poonamallee road.

On Wednesday, he lodged a complaint saying that as he was on the way to deposit the bunk's collection of Rs. 1.5 lakh at a bank in Avadi, he was allegedly robbed by two people. He had injury marks on his face. The police, when browsing the available CCTV footage, became suspicious of Karthik Raja and decided to question him in details. During the inquiry, he confessed staging the robbery drama with two of his friends to take the money. Based on the information provided by him, the police arrested Thangamuthu and Anand at Chengalpattu. The police recovered Rs. 75,000 from them. All three were remanded in judicial custody.