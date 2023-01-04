Tourist guide dies after bike hits pig in ECR

CHENNAI: A tourist guide died in Mahabalipuram after his bike hit a pig in ECR on Wednesday.

The deceased Balakrishnan (45) of Venpurusham village in Mahabalipuram was one of the government-appointed senior tourist guides in Mahabalipuram. On Tuesday, when former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Mahabalipuram, Balakrishnan was the guide for him. On Wednesday morning, Balakrishnan from Venpurusham village was travelling towards Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road and during that time a pig crossed the road and Balakrishnan's vehcile hit the animal.

He fell on the road and died on the spot with severe head injuries. The Mahabalipuram police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.