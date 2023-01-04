Techie death: Civic authorities repair damaged Maduravoyal road

CHENNAI: Civic authorities fill the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after a woman software engineer died as she was mowed down by a truck in Maduravoyal.

The 22-year-old woman software engineer was killed in a road accident near Maduravoyal on Tuesday morning after she lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road soon after her bike allegedly hit a pothole on the road. A truck that was trailing her bike ran over her.

The deceased was identified as S Shobana, a resident of Porur. She was employed at a private firm in Guduvanchery. On Tuesday morning, she was on her way to drop her brother, Harish off at school when the accident happened, police investigations revealed.

Police have detained the truck driver.