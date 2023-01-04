TANUVAS holds conference for sustainable future in food industry

CHENNAI: Educating students and stakeholders on sustainable future in the food and beverage industry, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) here on Wednesday began a three-day international conference cum exhibition.

The event titled innovations in food and beverage technology for a sustainable future on the inauguration day witnessed eminent personalities share their inputs on ways in which technology can be used in the industry for a better future.

Anita Praveen, secretary, ministry of food processing industries, government of India released the conference compendium and said, "Every 11 years, the world's population is increasing by one billion thus also raising the food requirement. Hence, such growing demands calls for an implementation of sustainable development in the food industry."

Subsequently, the secretary also highlighted that the need of the hour is to shift from contemporary rice cultivation to millet production.

Meanwhile, addressing the market potential in beverage industry, Jagdish Prasad Meena, the secretary general of Indian beverage association, New Delhi said, "It is imperative that India's massive market potential for processed food especially beverages are utilised to its fullest."

On the other hand, AD Padmasingh Issac, founder and chairman of Aachi group of companies, Chennai urged students to venture into food processing start-ups as there is a huge market for processed foods.

The conference will focus on prospects, challenges and opportunities in the food and beverage industry, recent advancement and novel technologies in food and beverage processing, standards and regulations in beverage labelling and advertising, global food safety and standards and regulations for beverage processing and export opportunities in the food and beverage industry.

The conference and exhibition is conducted by College of Food and Dairy Technology (CFDT) under TANUVAS in collaboration with ministry of food processing and industries, SRM institute of science and technology, Chennai, food and safety and standards authority of India, Indian beverage association and food scientists and technologies, Madras Veterinary college from January 4 till 6.