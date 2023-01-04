Over 1,100 students get degree from Sri Sai Ram Engineering College

CHENNAI: Sri Sai Ram Engineering College held its 23rd Graduation Day on January 3, 2023 at the Shri Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in their institution premises. K Sivan, former chairman-ISRO and former secretary, department of space, GoI, delivered the graduation day address and awarded degrees to toppers and gold plaques to 25 rank holders of the institution. Over 1,100 graduates (UG – 988 and PG - 132) received their degrees. The ceremony began with the lighting of kuthuvilakku by Kalaiselvi Leo Muthu, chairperson, Sairam Group of Institutions, followed by welcome address and presentation of academic report by K Porkumaran, principal, Sri Sairam Engineering College. Sai Prakash LeoMuthu, CEO, Sairam Group of Institutions presided over the function. Around 3,500 graduates, including parents, participated in the programme.