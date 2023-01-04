Perenially out of stock

“We go to a nearby private pharmacy and get the most commonly-used drugs there. Since the demand here is not very high and there are sufficient funds, we’re able to make sure patients are provided with the required medicines,” says a nurse from the Illuppur Government Hospital in Pudukottai. “But in major GHs, lack of funding is a serious problem. That’s why there isn’t enough stock of medicines and other medical essentials, and patients are asked to buy them from private players.”