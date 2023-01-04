Multi-Level Car Parking creates more chaos at international airport

Even the staff at the Airport Authority of India, police and other workers, who have to exit and enter the airport multiple times on any given day, find it difficult to access MLCP. A few passengers that DT Next spoke to mentioned that there used to be two ways to enter the airport “but now those two entrances are closed. All the domestic and international passengers are asked to enter the airport through the road near the Tirusulam subway. This causes huge traffic jams”.