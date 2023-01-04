Missing Chennai student secured in Delhi within 36 hours

CHENNAI: A Class 11 student of a private school in the city who went missing on Monday evening was rescued by a team of City Police near New Delhi within 36 hours.

The 16-year-old, a student at a private school in Velachery, resided with his family at Ram Nagar. On Monday (Jan 2) evening, his father approached the Velachery police after he did not return home from school.

On checking the CCTV footage, police found that the boy boarded a bus to Chennai Central railway station from Madipakkam Ram Nagar bus stop around 4 pm on January 2.

After perusing more than 100 CCTV cameras in and around Central railway station, police found that the boy boarded the Grand Truck (GT) express train to New Delhi.

After alerting the RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel in New Delhi, a special team from Velachery police reached Nizamuddin railway station and secured the boy on early Wednesday morning, when the train reached there and he was brought back to the city. Police investigations revealed that the boy wanted to study abroad and since his parents asked him to wait until under graduation, he got irked and checked websites where he learnt that education abroad can be facilitated after giving an exam in the national capital. The boy was then counselled and sent to his family.