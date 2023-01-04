Kuwait-Chennai flight delayed for 4 hours due to technical snag

CHENNAI: The Kuwait-Chennai flight was delayed for about four hours on Wednesday following a technical snag when it departed from Kuwait.

The Air India flight from Kuwait departed to Chennai with 158 passengers at 11.51 pm on Tuesday. Sources said the flight was supposed to take off at 11.05 pm, but it got delayed due to some technical issues. Later In midair, the pilot again noticed a technical snag and soon the flight made a U-turn and landed back at Kuwait airport.

The flight again departed from Kuwait in the early morning and landed at Chennai airport at 11 am. Since there was no proper information from the airlines regarding the delay, passengers who came to the airport to welcome their friends and family members had to wait for a long time at the airport. The same flight would operate to Mumbai in the domestic run at 8 am but the flight departed to Mumbai at 12 pm after a delay of four hours.